Bill Paxton’s official cause of death revealed

Bill Paxton died from a stroke on Feb. 25, 11 days after heart valve replacement surgery, states the actor’s death certificate.

Paxton was also undergoing surgery to repair damage to his aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the body. He was 61.

The actor, best known for his role in the tornado-chasing Twister, appearing in many fan favourites, including Aliens, Titanic and TV series Big Love.

His death certificate says that Paxton was cremated and his remains were interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, which is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars.

Paxton’s family released the news of his passing to the public via a statement in the early-morning hours of Feb. 26, the day of this year’s Academy Awards.

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker,” the statement read.

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys. He was also nominated for several Golden Globes for his performance in Big Love.

Paxton left behind a wife and two children, one of whom is set to join Paxton on TV show Training Day later this year.

Paxton, a Texas native, got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ’70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera. He quickly became a favourite of director James Cameron through the ’80s and ’90s, appearing in films such as The Terminator, Aliens and Titanic.

Last week, coworkers, friends and fans took to social media to say goodbye to the actor.

Two hundred storm chasers from around the globe paid tribute to Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map after news broke that he had died. You can watch that in the video below.

