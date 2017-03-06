7-year-old boy missing, last seen in Winnipeg’s North End area

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a missing seven-year-old boy.
Romeo Roulette-Simpson was last seen in the William Whyte area in the North End Sunday afternoon.
Romeo is described as four-feet-tall, has dark brown hair, a vertical scar between his eyes and another scar between his left eyebrow. He also wears black wire-framed glasses.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, dark blue jeans and Nike shoes with Velcro straps.
Police are concerned for Romeo’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call police at 204-986-6250.
