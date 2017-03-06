Middlesex OPP seek suspect in armed robbery at Parkhill credit union

The Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit has released a suspect description as officers investigate a midday armed robbery at a credit union in Parkhill.

According to police, a lone male suspect entered the credit union at around 11:30 Monday morning. The suspect made demands to an employee, displayed a weapon, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a roughly 5’8” man in his early- to mid-thirties with a medium build. He was wearing a blue track suit, grey hoodie, and white running shoes. At the time of the robbery he was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police. OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122 while Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or online.