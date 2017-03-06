Crime
March 6, 2017 1:48 pm
Updated: March 6, 2017 1:51 pm

3 men stabbed outside Red Deer bar

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: An RCMP cruiser.

Global News
A A

Three men were stabbed in a fight outside a bar in downtown Red Deer on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a parking lot in the 4600 block of Gaetz Avenue at around 2 a.m.

According to RCMP, the victims were taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening stab wounds. A fourth man who had been assaulted but not stabbed was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The victims told RCMP they were attacked by four or more strangers.

RCMP have spoken to witnesses and reviewed video surveillance from area businesses, but haven’t released any photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Gaetz Avenue
RCMP
Red Deer
Red Deer bar
Red Deer Crime
Red Deer RCMP
Red Deer stabbing
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News