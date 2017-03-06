3 men stabbed outside Red Deer bar

Three men were stabbed in a fight outside a bar in downtown Red Deer on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a parking lot in the 4600 block of Gaetz Avenue at around 2 a.m.

According to RCMP, the victims were taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening stab wounds. A fourth man who had been assaulted but not stabbed was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The victims told RCMP they were attacked by four or more strangers.

RCMP have spoken to witnesses and reviewed video surveillance from area businesses, but haven’t released any photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or to contact Crime Stoppers.