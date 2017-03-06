Komodo dragons coming to Saskatoon Zoo

Two Komodo dragons will be calling the Saskatoon home for the next year.

Thorn and Shruikan have been loaned to the Saskatoon Zoo by the Calgary Zoo.

“We have been very fortunate to work with zoos from across Canada over the years to bring unique species to Saskatoon, including the Komodo dragons,” Tim Sinclair‑Smith, the manager of Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo, said in a release.

“We are very excited to share the unique story of the Komodo dragons and provide an opportunity for visitors to get an up-close look at these larger than life lizards.”

Komodo dragons are the heaviest lizards on earth. They can grow to more than three metres in length and weigh over 150 kilograms.

While not endangered, Komodo dragons are considered rare and are found in the wild on Indonesia’s Lesser Sunda Islands.

The public will get a chance to see Thorn and Shruikan starting on April 1 at the new Komodo Island exhibit at the zoo.