Saskatoon Blades remain one point out of playoff spot

Brennan Menell scored the overtime winner and Giorgio Estephan had two goals and two assists as the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 in overtime on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Zak Zborosky and Egor Babenko also chipped in and Tyler Wong tacked on three helpers for the Hurricanes (42-17-7), who won their sixth straight.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades blank Kootenay Ice 4-0

Braylon Shmyr had a hat trick for Saskatoon (25-31-9) and Kirby Dach also scored.

The Blades are one point back of the Calgary Hitmen for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after the Hitmen downed the Regina Pats 6-3 to snap a three-game losing skid.

Both teams have seven games remaining in the season and will meet on March 8 when the Blades travel to Calgary in the second game of a two game road trip to Calgary.

Saskatoon will first face the Red Deer Rebels on March 7.

With files from Global News