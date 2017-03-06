Alberta Premier Rachel Notley visits Houston for major energy conference

The largest energy gathering in North America is taking place in Houston, Texas, this week and Alberta’s premier and energy minister are there.

Rachel Notley and Marg Mccuaig-Boyd left Sunday for the week-long event where they will be meeting with energy executives and policy makers to highlight investment opportunities in Alberta’s oil and gas sector. They’ll also be promoting the province’s Climate Leadership Plan.

“Missions like this are critical to build face-to-face connections with key players around the world, support our oil and gas industry and create new opportunities,” Notley said in a news release.

Notley will also have a chance to talk with foreign leaders about her government’s push to get Alberta oil to tidewater. Energy leaders from around the world will be at CERAWeek.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also make an appearance at the conference.

Last year Alberta supplied about 34 per cent of U.S. crude oil imports and almost all U.S. imports of natural gas.

The trip follows the premier’s to Washington last week to talk trade.

The premier’s office says the estimated cost for the premier, three political staff, one public servant and a security detail is approximately $48,400 for the week in Houston. It says the estimate includes the carbon offsets that were purchased for each member of the delegation.