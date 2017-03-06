Alberta’s opposition parties want emergency debate on opioid crisis

Alberta’s opposition parties are expected to call on the government to hold an emergency debate on the province’s opioid crisis.

Liberal Leader David Swann is expected to present a motion for the emergency debate after Monday’s Question Period.

Swann is hoping all members will put partisanship aside and take action to combat the issue.

There were around 400 deaths in Alberta in 2016 related to opioids. In the last three months of last year, 111 Albertans died of a fentanyl overdose, which is more than twice as many deaths for the same three-month period in 2015.

In December, the Alberta government announced a provincial response to the opioid epidemic after carfentanil, which is described as being 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, was said to be responsible for 14 deaths in three months in the province.

The province said it was focusing on harm reduction in its provincial response to the crisis, highlighting the Alberta Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as one of only a “very small number toxicology laboratories in Canada that is able to positively identify carfentanil in human blood.”

Alberta Health said it’s working with experts, community groups, parent advocates, law enforcement and the medical community to focus on four areas:

improving the collection and publishing of data to better target interventions, expanding access to opioid replacement therapy, funding community agencies to assess the need for supervised consumption services, and promoting appropriate opioid prescribing and implementing new tools to prevent prescription drug misuse, in partnership with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.

The province has invested $3 million over three years for an opioid dependency treatment (ODT) expansion project and $240,000 in “proceeds of crime” grants has been given to police and community partners to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and “other illicit drugs.”

Alberta Health Services predictedthere may be as many as 400 deaths in Alberta in 2017 due to opioid use.

More to come…