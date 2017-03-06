Tourism Toronto debuts glitzy new video showcasing ‘Canada’s downtown’

Canadian hip-hop superstar Drake, Jose Bautista‘s iconic bat flip and Pride festivities are just some of the big-name attractions and moments flaunted in a newly released Toronto tourism video promoting “Canada’s downtown.”

The video titled, “The Views Are Different Here,” incorporates visuals of ballet dancers on subway trains and samples of the city’s eclectic culinary, culture, music and nightlife scene.

“Toronto is truly Canada’s downtown. This campaign is our stake in the ground about who we are and what makes Toronto unique in the world as a place to visit, meet, explore, and then visit again,” Tourism Toronto’s Andrew Weir said in a media release.

Tourism Toronto said the city has seen a steady growth of tourists in recent years driven by visitors coming from the United States, China, the U.K., Germany, Japan and Mexico.

Toronto surpassed four million international visitors for the first time in 2015 with hotels in the Toronto region selling a record 9,647,500 room-nights, an increase of 2.6 per cent from the previous year.

The tourism agency said there is currently a strong wave of interest in Canada and that Toronto’s vibrant and progressive image is a major draw.

“Toronto is a truly unique city filled with spectacular views of architecture, neighbourhoods, culture and the lake, and also a place where you’ll find a unique way of looking at the world,” Weir said.

The video was created by a Toronto-based production house and uses an original audio track performed by Toronto poet and singer Bethany Lee.

