Police looking for couple alleged to have stolen $500,000 of goods from Lions Bay home

Squamish RCMP is now looking for two people who are alleged to have stolen a number of items from a home in Lions Bay.

Police say on Feb. 15, Brenden Eslick and Samantha Pelletier, are alleged to have taken more than $500,000 worth of money, jewelry, Persian rugs, laptops, passports, and other expensive items from the home.

The items included Gold Palhavi Gold Coins, Persian Rugs, 24-carat gold old Persian Kingdom earrings, a necklace, ring and bracelet set, and personal documentation such as passports, wills, and deeds to the residence.

Police say Eslick and Pelletier also reportedly took the homeowner’s vehicle, which is described as a 2003 Grey Toyota Camry with B.C. license Plate 602 JEP.

Eslick and Pelletier are currently wanted on outstanding warrants and police say they may be in B.C., but also have connections to Alberta.

“This isn’t just a theft of items, these were family heirlooms and had significant sentimental value. The family is extremely distraught over the loss,” Cpl. Sascha Banks with the Squamish RCMP said in a release.

If anyone has any info about the whereabouts of Eslick , Pelletier, or the missing items, they are asked to contact the Squamish RCMP at (604) 892-6100 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).