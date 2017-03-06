2nd man charged with attempted murder in March 2016 Halifax shooting

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that occurred a year ago in Clayton Park.

On March 6, 2016 at about 2 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Parkland Drive.

When they arrived, a 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with what were considered to be life-threatening injuries. Police searched the area but found no suspects at the time.

The victim died July 8, 2016. Two months ago, however, it was determined the man’s death was not a result of the injuries he sustained in the shooting and is not considered suspicious.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old male from Dartmouth at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the Nova Scotia Youth Facility in Waterville, N.S. He is facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a weapon and other weapons-related charges. He also faces two counts of breaching a probation order and one count of breaching a weapons probation order.

The youth is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Youth Court Monday.

The arrest is the second made in the case. Last month, Terrance Treshon Brooks of Cole Harbour turned himself in to police headquarters.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.