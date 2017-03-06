Woman recovering in hospital following serious collision on DVP Sunday night
A woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday night.
Toronto police say a vehicle hit the median in the northbound lanes at Don Mills Road around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle and left the driver with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The northbound DVP lanes were closed at Eglinton Avenue following the collision and reopened around 1 a.m.
