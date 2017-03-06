Traffic
March 6, 2017 8:38 am

Woman recovering in hospital following serious collision on DVP Sunday night

By
File Photo
A A

A woman suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday night.

Toronto police say a vehicle hit the median in the northbound lanes at Don Mills Road around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the collision caused extensive damage to the vehicle and left the driver with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound DVP lanes were closed at Eglinton Avenue following the collision and reopened around 1 a.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Damage
Don Valley Parkway
Hospital
Injuries

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News