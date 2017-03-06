Driver sent to hospital after taxi flips onto its side in 2-vehicle collision

A taxi driver was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Roncesvalles Village early Monday morning.

The collision left the taxi flipped onto its side around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Roncesvalles and Wright avenues.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

TTC streetcar traffic was temporarily blocked for both northbound and southbound directions in the area.

The vehicle has since been towed and streetcar service has resumed.

Toronto police continue to investigate.