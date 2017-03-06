Wolf spotted in West St. Paul, Man.

People living in West St. Paul, Man. are being warned after a wolf was spotted in the community.

On Friday, a wolf was seen roaming around homes on Rossmore Avenue, running on McNaughton Park and inside the Perimeter in Riverbend.

According to the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul, the photo of the wolf was sent to Manitoba Conservation officers who say the wolf is young and looks like it’s not in very good health.

The RM is warning people to keep their dogs on leashes and not to let them run loose.