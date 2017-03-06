London city committee to consider Hamilton road BIA request

London’s business community in the Hamilton Road area may soon join the downtown, Old East Village and Argyle neighbourhoods as a business improvement area.

It has taken almost four years to get to this point. The Hamilton Road Area Business Association (HRABA) has spent the past couple of years outlining what their BIA would have to do to make the transition as seamless as possible.

The planning and environment committee will review their BIA request Monday.

In a letter to councillors, HRABA president Rick Pinheiro wrote they are hopeful council will approve their request.

“Our association has worked hard, along with many other tasks, to go through the BIA handbook and ensure we are moving forward through the request procedures in the appropriate manner,” he said.

Pinheiro says the process has been harder than they anticipated.

In order for the association to form a BIA, the majority of the businesses in the designated area would have to support the move. If they form a BIA, city council could then pass a bylaw that requires businesses in the designated area to pay an annual fee.

The move to create the BIA was supported by businesses and residents at their annual general meeting last year.

If city politicians approve the request on Monday, the request would go to full council in two weeks.

“We hope that our reputation is outweighed by the proof of work we have already done to build a strong community with potential to be even greater,” Pinheiro wrote.

Becoming a BIA will be done in conjunction with a community improvement plan.

The plan was approved by the city and will create more pathways, highlight the river and improve the streetscape.