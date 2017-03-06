Norfolk OPP recover ATM reported stolen from Brantford

Norfolk OPP are crediting an alert citizen with spotting an ATM that was reported stolen from a business in Brantford.

Officers have said it was around 4 p.m. on Saturday when they were called out to the area of Concession 3 and Cemetery Road after someone spotted the ATM in a ditch.

Investigators have confirmed the machine was swiped from Brantford and their investigation into how it wound up in the ditch is ongoing.

If anyone has any information or if they observed any suspicious activity, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.