Norfolk OPP recover ATM reported stolen from Brantford
Norfolk OPP are crediting an alert citizen with spotting an ATM that was reported stolen from a business in Brantford.
Officers have said it was around 4 p.m. on Saturday when they were called out to the area of Concession 3 and Cemetery Road after someone spotted the ATM in a ditch.
Investigators have confirmed the machine was swiped from Brantford and their investigation into how it wound up in the ditch is ongoing.
If anyone has any information or if they observed any suspicious activity, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
