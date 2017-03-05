World
March 5, 2017 10:56 pm
Updated: March 5, 2017 11:08 pm

18 farm workers killed, 37 injured in Panama bus crash

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: A bus carrying farm workers crashed Sunday in Panama killing 18 and injuring 37 others.

A A

PANAMA CITY – A bus carrying farm workers went off a highway and ended up in a stream Sunday southwest of Panama‘s capital, causing 18 deaths and injuring 37 others, authorities said.

The crash happened on the Pan-American Highway in Anton, about 105 miles (170 kilometres) from Panama City. Officials gave no information on what caused the accident.

All the dead and injured were aboard the bus, which was carrying more than 50 workers, authorities said. Sixteen died at the scene and two died later at the hospital. Another person remained in critical condition Sunday night, Civil Defence Director Jose Donderis said.

READ MORE: 16 killed, many Hungarian teenagers, in fiery Italy bus crash 

Photos published by local media showed the white bus in a creek at the bottom of a ravine below a bridge.

Government spokesman Manuel Dominguez reported via Twitter that the dead were all adult males.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Panama
Panama accident
Panama bus
Panama bus crash
Panama City
Panama City bus
Panama City bus crash
Panama cras

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News