Province announces funding for Spallumcheen water woes

Spallumcheen residents packed a community hall Friday for a public meeting on a long and contentious water issue. Some residents have been under a water quality advisory for three years because of high nitrate levels in their drinking water source, the Hullcar Aquifer.

Moderator Mike Simpson was hoping to inspire the crowd to work together on an issue that has pitted water users against the agricultural sector.

“We all live in this valley together. We have to figure out that we are all in this together and how do we make it work,” Simpson told the crowd.

The province publicly confirmed Friday what concerned residents have been saying for years about the cause of elevated nitrate levels in the aquifer.

“It is the application of agricultural waste to farmland,” said Christa Zacharias-Homer with the Ministry of Environment.

The province has given a number of local agricultural operations pollution abatement and prevention orders to try and tackle the problem. Hours before Friday’s meeting, it also pledged $950,000. Part of that money will be used to help the local water utility find alternative drinking water sources.

“We don’t have confidence that the Hullcar Aquifer is going to return to a health state anytime soon,” explained local Liberal MLA Greg Kyllo.

But officials still faced a few pointed comments from the crowd.

“I’m starting to see why this is taking so long to resolve because contrary to what you’ve said there has been no action plan,” said one attendee.

The province pointed to the funding announcement as evidence more action was on its way, adding that there’s no quick fix because of nitrates already in the ground.

“It is going to take a number of years for the nitrate levels to decrease in the aquifer,” said Zacharias-Homer.

Meanwhile, a representative of the dairy industry said producers were demonized in the local press and highlighted the work farms had done to comply with government testing and prevent possible future issues.

“It is an unconfined aquifer and there is a lot of different sources of potential contamination,” said B.C. Dairy Association spokesperson Trevor Hargreaves.

He added that complying with the government processes is an extra cost burden for farmers trying to make a living.

“Of course it is a financial strain for them,” Hargreaves said.

As the provincial funds start to flow, the Chief of the Splatsin Band, where some members use the Hullcar Aquifer as a water source, said it will take more than just one funding announcement to fix the problem.