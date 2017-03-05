Multi-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive Sunday

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail Sunday night.

Witnesses said a truck and a car collided at the intersection and it happened at around 6:30 p.m.

Olivia Mulder, a witness to the crash, said the truck may have ran a red light.

“The Volkswagen was coming down 4 Street and was turning left and the front bumpers hit, and they spun out of the lane,” Mulder said.

Officials have not confirmed how the collision happened or if any injuries were reported.

No further details about the drivers or the crash have been released.

Traffic in the westbound lane on Memorial Drive was temporarily detoured.

More to come….