March 5, 2017 7:14 pm
Updated: March 5, 2017 7:27 pm

Air India all-female crew fly around the world, into record books

By Staff The Associated Press

Air India staff take a selfie at San Francisco International Airport.

San Francisco International Airport / Twitter
NEW DELHI – Air India said it has set a world record by flying around the world with an all-female crew.

Press Trust of India reported Sunday that the flight flew over the Pacific Ocean from New Delhi to San Francisco last Monday, and then flew back to New Delhi over the Atlantic on Friday.

Apart from the all-female cockpit and cabin crew, the other staff involved in the flight – including the check-in and other ground staff and the air traffic controllers – were all women.

According to the news report, Air India, the country’s state-owned carrier, has applied to Guinness World Records to be recognized for the feat.

READ MORE: From London to Istanbul, marchers rally ahead of International Women’s Day

The flight was part of celebrations for International Women’s Day, which falls on Wednesday.

