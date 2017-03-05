Victoria police search for man who allegedly chased young girl on her way to school
Victoria Police said they are investigating after a young girl reported she was chased by a man on her way to school.
Officers were called to the 1200-block of Fort Street on March 2 to investigate the incident.
The man is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, 5’7″ inches tall with a slender build, dark eyes and light-coloured or no eyebrows. He was wearing a hooded sweater with white hood strings and no zipper, blue jeans with frayed cuffs, and black-and-grey DC-brand shoes. Police said the man appeared gaunt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria Police at 250-995-7654 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
