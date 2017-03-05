Muslim youth group aims to educate Canadians about misconceptions of Islam

A Canadian Muslim youth group has launched “Islam Understood,” a campaign looking to dispel misconceptions around their religion.

More than a dozen members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association came together on Sunday to hand out information in Toronto’s downtown core.

“The whole point is very simple. We want Muslim youth – the same youth that took a lead role,that took part in the various de-radicalization effort across Canada to talk to everyday Canadians and help remove misconceptions,” said Safwan Choudhry, spokesperson for Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

“These aren’t Muslim scholars. These are no Imams. These are everyday Canadians, in many cases born and raised here, who want to take their weekends and talk to Canadians and help them understand their faith.”

Ahmed Sahi was going door-to-door in the Bloor and Christie neighbourhood and said his messages were well-received.

“The feedback has been incredible,” Sahi said.

AMJ Canada has launched a Nation-Wide campaign called #IslamUnderstood. Over 150 Open Houses, 300+ visits in 40+ towns.#TrueIslam pic.twitter.com/xmpsjbZ5T4 — Islam Understood (@OutreachAMC) January 12, 2017

“It’s such a kind response and warm response. Everyone wants peace and to get along. We come across several people who really appreciate the message of peace we are spreading.”

David Choi, a resident living in the neighbourhood, said he was happy to have the group knock on his door.

“People are not knowledgeable on things – including myself – I’m not really familiar with Islam,” Choi said.

“If I can get some information, I can learn something about it and we would be more accept[ed].”

The campaign comes one day after a tense protest at Nathan Phillips Square, where a number of people gathered to voice support or opposition for the anti-Islamophobia Parliamentary motion, M-103.

“We do not participate in protests and rallies,” Choudhry said.

“It’s not the best approach. We noticed with yesterday’s protest it was so un-Canadian. You had two groups shouting at each other and no one achieved anything.”

Members of AMJ took #IslamUnderstood to 3 libraries in Ottawa.

Establishing long lasting peace will requires Education.#Ahmadiyya #Islam pic.twitter.com/hGpQSk4KRD — Islam Understood (@OutreachAMC) March 5, 2017

I had this deliveted to my door today. Thank you! 😊 #IslamUnderstood pic.twitter.com/cMv6XFGFCg — Natalie Fabro (@NatalkaFabro) March 5, 2017