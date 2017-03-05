Death Cafes being held around the Okanagan
The topic of mortality is open for discussion at a series of death cafes being held around the Okanagan.
“We’re doing this in each of the communities in the Okanagan because we think people want to engage in conversations and share their experiences and maybe share their fears,” cafe facilitator Alison Moore said.
Death cafes are a global movement, with events having been held in 44 countries around the world.
The meetings have no predetermined themes or agendas. People often talk about grief, fear of dying and death with dignity.
Okanagan Death Cafes | Events
- Thursday, March 16, 3:00-5:00 in Peachland at Bliss Bakery, 4200 Beach Ave.
- Thursday, March 23, 3:00-5:00 in Summerland at Beanery Café, 13016 Victoria Rd. N.
- Thursday, March 30, 3:00-5:00 in Penticton at The Nest and Nectar, 1475 Fairview Rd.
