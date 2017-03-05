3 teens charged after multiple robberies in Scarborough

Three teenage boys are facing multiple charges after six separate robberies in Scarborough in late February.

Toronto police said that between Feb 23. and Feb. 28, six different robberies were reported in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police allege that in every incident, the three suspects would approach the victim and demand their valuables. On more than one occasion, one of the suspects would take out a knife to threaten the victims.

READ MORE: 2 men charged after robberies at 6 east-end Toronto pharmacies

Cash as well as valuables were reportedly taken.

All three suspects were arrested and charged last Wednesday.

Bender Mohammed, 18, was charged with robbery.

READ MORE: 53-year-old London man in custody after 2 downtown banks robbed 10 minutes apart

One of the teens, 16, was charged with robbery, five counts of robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.

The other teen, also 16, was charged with three counts of robbery, five counts of robbery with a weapon, three counts of weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property and three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

All appeared in a Toronto court last week.

READ MORE: Police searching for five suspects, following armed robbery in Clinton

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).