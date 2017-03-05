Features
March 5, 2017

17th annual Ice Bike event a slushy success

Ice Bike participants take to the slushy trails at Forth Whyte Alive Sunday.

WINNIPEG — Wavering weather made for a slushy, yet successful 17th annual Ice Bike event at Fort Whyte Alive Sunday.

The winter cycling race is a way for cycling and outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy a little adventure in the midst of winter.

The challenge Sunday was the weather. However, organizers said the weather was a way to add to the fun of the event because dedicated cyclists were able keep on going even in the worst of conditions because of the sudden warm up in weather.

Ice Bike has been a Winnipeg tradition for years and in years past has attracted over 100 riders from Winnipeg and outside.

This is only the second year that the event is being held at the new venue at Fort Whyte Alive.

