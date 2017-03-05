Golden Bears men’s basketball team shoots its way to Canada West title

The University of Alberta Golden Bears basketball team is Canada West champions again.

The Golden Bears beat the Manitoba Bisons 92-73 in the conference final Saturday night in Calgary.

The U of A was led by Brody Clarke who had 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Mamadou Gueye finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, after the fourth year player had 30 points in the semi-final game against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies Friday.

The Golden Bears’ three point shooting was critical in the championship game. They went 10-21 from downtown and shot 54 per cent from the field.

It’s the program’s first Canada West title since 2014 and 12th overall.

The team now moves on to the national championship U SPORTS Final 8 tournament next weekend in Halifax.