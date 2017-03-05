Teen driver hits pedestrian, slams into lamppost and makes getaway in stolen taxi

An 18-year-old man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run and subsequent car theft in Montreal’s Mile-End neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

The events began at 2:15 a.m., when a 28-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Bernard Street.

According to Montreal police spokesman, Jean-Pierre Brabant, the pedestrian was getting into a car on the passenger side when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver involved in the collision then slammed into a lamppost.

Witnesses to the crash rushed to help the pedestrian; among them, was a taxi driver.

“He left his taxi running,” Brabant said, and that’s when the teen allegedly jumped behind the wheel of the cab, fleeing north on Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they contacted the taxi company to help locate the stolen vehicle.

The cab was found a short time later, in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district.

“The guy was not in the car,” Brabant said. The suspect was discovered walking on the street a short distance from the stolen taxi.

The teen was arrested and underwent a breathalyzer test.

He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day Sunday.

Brabant said he faces possible charges of driving under the influence, hit-and-run causing bodily harm and auto theft.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.