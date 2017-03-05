1 man, 2 women sought in taxi driver assault in downtown Toronto
Toronto Police are searching for three suspects after a taxi driver was assaulted in downtown Toronto last Monday.
Police report that the 46-year-old taxi driver picked up a man and two women around 3 a.m. and dropped them off in the Spadina Avenue and Wellington Street West area where they walked away without paying the fare.
When the driver approached the man about the outstanding fee, the man pulled a knife and threatened him.
The male suspect is described as around 5’2” with facial hair on his chin, an average build, wearing a black toque, black hoodie and black winter jacket.
The first female suspect is described as 5’2″, between the ages of 22-25, with a very thin build, messy, long, black hair, and wearing a blue jacket.
The second female suspect is described as 5’6”, between the ages of 25-30, with a medium build and wearing a blue jacket and red toque
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
