3 injured, 1 in critical condition, after a single-vehicle collision in Milton

Three people have been injured, one critically, after a single-vehicle collision in Milton early Sunday.

Halton Police said officers responded to a call around 2:19 a.m. about a car colliding with a tree on Britannia Road, west of Highway 25.

The driver, a 22-year-old male from Mississauga and the front-seat passenger, a 17 year-old female from Milton, sustained minor injuries.

The backseat passenger, a 17-year-old female also from Milton, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, according to police.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the scene.

It was determined that the four-door Mazda was travelling eastbound on Britannia when it left the roadway, drove into a ditch and struck several trees before coming to a stop back on the road.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.