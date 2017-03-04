Three people taken to hospital after crash on Highway 1A

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a minivan and pickup truck on Highway 1A at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP said the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 1A west of Jamieson Road when the minivan crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the Pickup truck.

Two people from the minivan were transported to hospital, one by ambulance and the other by STARS Air Ambulance.

A passenger of the truck was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

No further details have been released about the people who were injured in the crash.