Three people taken to hospital after crash on Highway 1A
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a minivan and pickup truck on Highway 1A at around 2 p.m. Saturday.
RCMP said the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 1A west of Jamieson Road when the minivan crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the Pickup truck.
Two people from the minivan were transported to hospital, one by ambulance and the other by STARS Air Ambulance.
A passenger of the truck was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.
No further details have been released about the people who were injured in the crash.
Mounties said winter road conditions are believed to have contributed to the collision.
RCMP continues to investigate.
