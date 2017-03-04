RCMP looking for federal inmate who escaped from custody

The RCMP are looking for a 20-year-old federal inmate who escaped from custody at Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital.

It happened Saturday at around 1:40 pm. Douglas Bruno John fled from the hospital and was able to steal an unoccupied truck that had been left running at a nearby home.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, along with surrounding police detachments, have conducted patrols in the area, but have been unable to locate the truck.

John was in custody at Edmonton Institution serving a sentence for armed robbery and should not be approached if seen, police said. The two guards who accompanied John received minor injuries in the incident and were treated at the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital.

He is described by police as a male who stands 5’10” and weighs 181 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The stolen truck is a 2015 grey Ford F150 with Alberta license plate BRG 6679.

Anyone who comes across John or the stolen truck is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP or their local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.