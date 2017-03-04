WATCH: Surfing on the South Saskatchewan River

A couple of water recreationists took to the icy South Saskatchewan River by the new Traffic Bridge currently under construction in Saskatoon.

The surfer and kayaker, wearing what appeared to be helmets, life jackets and wetsuits, took turns catching waves Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon warns of hazards to kayakers underneath new Traffic Bridge

On Feb. 21, the City of Saskatoon issued a public advisory saying the construction of a temporary steel bridge to transport materials and equipment would create a narrow channel with a fast current.

City officials recommended that recreational activities by the bridge be halted as warm weather had created the potential for large chunks of ice to break loose and travel downstream and through the channel.