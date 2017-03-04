Special weather statement issued in southeast Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for areas in southeast Saskatchewan as a major winter storm is expected Monday into Tuesday.

The federal agency said a storm system developing over the western United States is forecast to intensify as it moves into northwest Ontario.

Starting Monday morning, this system is expected to bring a widespread area of heavy snow from southeast Saskatchewan across Manitoba.

Environment Canada said there is still some uncertainty on the exact track and timing of the system, but it will be a high impact storm for many areas.

