Legendary Canadian dragster has new home at Reynolds-Alberta Museum

A dragster that put Canada on the map on the international race circuit during the 1970s has joined the fleet of historic vehicles at Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Edmonton.

The 1975 Top Fuel Dragster known as “Wheeler Dealer” was donated to the Alberta government by the owner of the vehicle, Dr. Brian Friesen.

“I am thrilled to see such a significant piece of Canadian history reside within one of our provincial museums,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said.

“Wheeler Dealer” is an example of how Albertans and Canadians push the envelope to excel. This vehicle is a desirable addition to the Reynolds-Alberta Museum and will greatly enhance our provincial automotive racing collection.”

The dragster was built in 1973 and operated by St. Albert resident Terry Capp and Edmonton resident Bernie Fedderly. It competed on the international race circuit and established the careers of Capp and Fedderly who are now members of the Canadian Motorsports and Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame.

“Wheeler Dealer” recently received Canadian Cultural Property Certification from Canadian Heritage because of its value in national drag racing history and excellent physical condition.

The dragster has a value of $285,000.