2 new Saskatoon Public Schools restrict student enrollment

Saskatoon Public Schools says Chief Whitecap (in photo) and Ernest Lindner schools will only be allowing students who live in the area.

Two new elementary schools in Saskatoon will be restricting enrollment come September.

Officials with the Saskatoon Public Schools division said Chief Whitecap School in Stonebridge and Ernest Lindner School in Hampton Village will only be allowing students who live in the area to attend.

The densely populated neighbourhoods are expected to fill the schools within a few years of opening.

This isn’t the first instance of its kind as enrollment restrictions were also in place at Dundonald School to manage an influx from the neighbouring Hampton Village.

