‘We’re still here’: Symons Valley Ranch hosts pop-up markets after devastating fire

It’s been more than a month since Symons Valley Ranch was destroyed by a fire that left dozens of local vendors without a venue.

The building was home to a farmers’ market and other family shops.

It was resurrected Saturday in the first of a series of pop-up markets designed to give vendors a temporary home where they can continue to operate and sell products.

“It’s great to see our fellow vendors and share hugs and share stories,” Meaghan Riopel, owner of Roaming Alberta Meats, said. “We lost our entire business here at Symons Valley Ranch – our only location. It has been a roller-coaster. We’re fighting back and we’re happy to be on this motion moving forward with a rebuild and these pop-up markets.”

The pop-up markets are open to the public for a few hours every other Saturday at Symons Valley Ranch.

“At a farmers market, it’s more than just a transaction. It’s a relationship. Every time they [customers] come, I give them a hug and say thanks so much for coming,” Dawn Buschert, owner of Shirley’s Greenhouse, said.

A rebuild is expected at the ranch but cleanup from the fire was far from over.

Symons Valley Ranch managers said new ownership has been confirmed and they’re working with the City of Calgary for pending permits.

“Architectural planning will start soon for a new and improved farmers market,” they said.

-With files from Jenna Freeman