Slow going on the Coquihalla
The Coquihalla is open once again, but drivers should expect delays.
Northbound lanes of the highway were closed on Friday night for several hours due to poor weather and avalanche hazard.
According to Environment Canada, up to 35 centimetres of snow fell on the highway between Friday and Saturday.
Drive BC is advising drivers there will be delays up to two to four hour delays between Hope and Merritt for avalanche control.
