Canada
March 4, 2017 1:57 pm

Cape Breton man facing impaired driving charges following 3-vehicle crash

Natasha Pace 2016 Crop By Reporter  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown.

File / Global News
A A

RCMP have charged a man from Dingwall, N.S., with drug-impaired driving follow a three-vehicle crash in Ingonish Beach on Friday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., police said an SUV struck a car that was attempting to turn into the Ingonish Beach post office. The car in turn struck a third vehicle, which was trying to leave the same post office.

Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries following the collision. RCMP arrested the driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old man, at the scene.

He is facing charges of impaired driving by drugs and is scheduled to appear in Syndey provincial court in April.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cape Breton
Crime
Drug Impaired Driving
Impaired Driving
Nova Scotia
NS
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News