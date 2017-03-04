Cape Breton man facing impaired driving charges following 3-vehicle crash

RCMP have charged a man from Dingwall, N.S., with drug-impaired driving follow a three-vehicle crash in Ingonish Beach on Friday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., police said an SUV struck a car that was attempting to turn into the Ingonish Beach post office. The car in turn struck a third vehicle, which was trying to leave the same post office.

Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries following the collision. RCMP arrested the driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old man, at the scene.

He is facing charges of impaired driving by drugs and is scheduled to appear in Syndey provincial court in April.