Halifax search and rescue practice ‘Project Lifesaver’

Members of Halifax Search and Rescue (SAR) spent Saturday participating in a training exercise for Project Lifesaver.

“Project Lifesaver is a wrist mounted transceiver that is worn by vulnerable people that have a risk of running or taking off,” said Paul Service, communications officer with Halifax SAR.

The idea is that a vulnerable individual, like a child with autism, would wear the wristband. If they took off or went missing, search and rescue officials are able to use a receiver to pinpoint their location.

“It’s highly reliable,” Service said. “The biggest component of this is time saving. When we know someone that’s at risk, we can go for them.”

Since first being introduced in Nova Scotia in 2009, Service says the longest search that Halifax Search and Rescue has had for individual wearing a wrist mounted transceiver was 17 minutes.

