March 4, 2017 11:39 am
Updated: March 4, 2017 11:41 am

Saskatoon Blades blank Kootenay Ice 4-0

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatoon Blades blanked the Kootenay Ice 4-0 Friday at SaskTel Centre.

Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist while Logan Flodell stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the Kootenay Ice 4-0 Friday.

Jesse Shynkaruk, Mason McCarty and Markson Bechtold also scored for Saskatoon (25-31-8).

Jakob Walter kicked out 24-of-28 shots for the Ice (14-39-10).

The Blades host the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

