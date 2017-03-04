Saskatoon Blades blank Kootenay Ice 4-0
A A
Kirby Dach had a goal and an assist while Logan Flodell stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the Kootenay Ice 4-0 Friday.
Jesse Shynkaruk, Mason McCarty and Markson Bechtold also scored for Saskatoon (25-31-8).
READ MORE: Moose Jaw Warriors blank Saskatoon Blades 2-0
Jakob Walter kicked out 24-of-28 shots for the Ice (14-39-10).
The Blades host the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday at SaskTel Centre.
With files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.