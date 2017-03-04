Repentigny fire forces 150 people from their homes

An early morning fire in Repentigny, roughly 40 minutes east of Montreal, has forced 150 people from their homes.

The fire started at 1:30 a.m. in one of two residential buildings on Bonaventure Street. Both buildings were evacuated, despite being separated by a firebreak wall.

As overnight temperatures dipped into the minus 20 C range, 60 firefighters were called to battle the blaze and brave the intense cold.

It took approximately two hours for the fire to be extinguished.

Neighbouring firefighters from Joliette, Terrebonne and Saint-Sulpice, as well as firefighters from the counties of d’Autry and Montcalm, were called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.

The affected residents were taken to Repentigny City Hall, where they were able to warm up.

According to Marc Rocheleau, a spokesman for the Repentigny fire service, the blaze may have started due to an electrical issue.

The building located at 1 Bonaventure St., sustained heavy damage and 12 of the 32 units were ravaged by flames.

Rocheleau said it will likely be several weeks before residents can return home. Some residents however were allowed back in to gather personal items such as medication and their wallets.

Residents of the adjacent building have been allowed to return home.