Elderly driver suffers life-threatening injuries after driving into east London bakery
London police are investigating after a driver collided with Lynn’s Bakery & Deli in the city’s east end.
Emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the parking lot at 2190 Dundas Street around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.
According to officials, the elderly driver was taken to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.
The London Police Traffic Management Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit remain at the scene.
Police stated that vehicle traffic has not been affected.
