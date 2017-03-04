Crime
March 4, 2017 11:41 am
Updated: March 4, 2017 11:49 am

Elderly driver suffers life-threatening injuries after driving into east London bakery

By AM980
A.J O'Connor
London police are investigating after a driver collided with Lynn’s Bakery & Deli in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the parking lot at 2190 Dundas Street around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, the elderly driver was taken to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

The London Police Traffic Management Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit remain at the scene.

Police stated that vehicle traffic has not been affected.

 

