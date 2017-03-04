UTRCA issues flood bulletin over high water levels

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is reminding residents to stay safe around watercourses as water levels remain high after last week’s rainfall.

The UTRCA issued a flood bulletin on Friday warning that the 30 and 35 mm of rain that fell across the watershed earlier this week is still causing safety issues around waterways, with already saturated land and slippery riverbanks.

The UTRCA’s flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock Conservation Areas are being operated to reduce flows.

“Watercourse water levels peaked on Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The water levels will remain high and the watercourses fast flowing over the weekend and into the early part of next week,” UTRCA senior water resources engineer Mark Helsten said in a release.

Officials say they are monitoring conditions closely with warm temperatures and additional rain forecasted for the middle of next week.

Residents are reminded to use extreme caution near all watercourses and keep children and pets away.