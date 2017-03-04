Crime
March 4, 2017 11:16 am
Updated: March 4, 2017 11:17 am

2 children rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto Police car.

Francis Vachon/Canadian Press
Two children have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 10:13 a.m. about two children being hit by a car on Sheppard Avenue East, near Jane Street.

One child was taken to hospital by emergency run.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by pickup truck downtown Toronto: police

The other child, said to be younger, was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have closed Sheppard Avenue West from Jane Street to Yatescastle Drive.

 

 

