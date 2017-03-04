2 children rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

Two children have been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York Saturday.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 10:13 a.m. about two children being hit by a car on Sheppard Avenue East, near Jane Street.

One child was taken to hospital by emergency run.

The other child, said to be younger, was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have closed Sheppard Avenue West from Jane Street to Yatescastle Drive.