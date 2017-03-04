Man suffers severe head injury after being struck by subway train

A man has suffered a severe head injury after being struck while on the platform by a moving subway train at Bloor-Yonge station late Friday.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the man had been drinking and was impaired at the time of the incident.

The man was taken to St. Michael’s hospital with severe injuries to his head.

READ MORE: Toronto transit officials express outrage over satirical article poking fun at suicide

Police said it does not appear suspicious but that investigators are looking into the matter to determine if it was accidental.

Full subway service resumed on both Lines 1 and 2 after 11 p.m.