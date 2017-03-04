Western University to host coding workshop for girls

Western University is hosting a special coding workshop Saturday specifically for girls in Grades 7-11.

Go CODE Girl encourages girls in Grades 7-11 to learn and get involved in coding and software development through a one-day workshop. The program hopes to “educate, inspire and equip girls with the digital skills, confidence and resources” for future education and career opportunities.

“We have seen an increase in the number of females coming to these events, they really like the ability to be themselves,” Western Engineering’s Joanne Moniz said. “To have female role models is something we’ve really seen as being important for all of our events focusing on females in engineering, so that’s something we have in all of our events throughout the year.”

More than 50 girls had registered by Friday afternoon.

The free event goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration has been set up at the Spencer Engineering Building Lobby.

