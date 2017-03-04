NS RCMP investigating fatal collision

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating what led to a fatal motor vehicle collision in Hants County.

Just before midnight, police say a passing motorist noticed a truck in the ditch on Ashdale Road and contacted authorities.

Officers found a 32-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The victim’s name is not being released at this time, but RCMP say he was from Centre Rawdon.

Police believe the man’s vehicle left the road and struck a tree but are continuing to investigate.