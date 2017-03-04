Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car

A 73-year-old woman is in hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Sherbrooke Street East.

Police said the collision happened at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Bercy streets.

Witnesses told investigators the woman was crossing Sherbrooke Street from north to south, on the east side of the intersection,when she was hit.

The driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man, was not injured.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

Investigators are looking into two possible hypotheses, according to Brabant.

Police believe the pedestrian may have misjudged the distance between herself and the vehicle and the time needed to safely cross the street, Brabant said.

Another possible explanation could be the lighting the area.

Brabant said it was dark at the time of the collision and investigators are examining whether visibility may have been an issue.