Dilworth power outage caused by collision

KELOWNA, B.C. – More than 600 homes and businesses around Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain lost power for 90 minutes Friday evening during the dinner hour after a car collided with a transformer box.

The accident happened at 6:15 p.m. Friday on Dilworth Drive between Cascade Place and Omineca Place.

RCMP have not released details about the accident.

FortisBC spokesperson Diana Sorace said electricity crews remain at the scene attempting to restore power to street lights on Dilworth Drive.

Residents in the area expressed frustration over the power outage.

@FortisBC Our power up in Dilworth was out for almost 9 hours last weekend, and AGAIN it goes out. During dinner. Please fix this! — Jennifer Kwasnicki (@Jen_Johnston) March 4, 2017

@FortisBC really fortis???? Power outage on dilworth for the second weekend in a row? — Avi Joe (@avi_joe) March 4, 2017

@FortisBC what is happening? Second weekend in row and no electricity on all Dilworth Kelowna.Last Sat 8hrs without electricity… — Sylvia (@SylviaWoj) March 4, 2017

Many of the same residents experienced a seven hour outage Feb. 25 following an equipment malfunction on Dilworth.

Some reported on Facebook that restaurants were also affected.

“Went out in the middle of all u can eat sushi on Harvey,” said Stan Chung. “Nobody split without paying.”