Traffic
March 4, 2017 1:34 am

Dilworth power outage caused by collision

doris-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

FortisBC crews attempt to restore power following an accident involving a power transformer box Mar. 3.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan
A A

KELOWNA, B.C. – More than 600 homes and businesses around Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain lost power for 90 minutes Friday evening during the dinner hour after a car collided with a transformer box.

The accident happened at 6:15 p.m. Friday on Dilworth Drive between Cascade Place and Omineca Place.

RCMP have not released details about the accident.

FortisBC spokesperson Diana Sorace said electricity crews remain at the scene attempting to restore power to street lights on Dilworth Drive.

Residents in the area expressed frustration over the power outage.

Many of the same residents experienced a seven hour outage Feb. 25 following an equipment malfunction on Dilworth.

Some reported on Facebook that restaurants were also affected.

“Went out in the middle of all u can eat sushi on Harvey,” said Stan Chung. “Nobody split without paying.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Accident
Dilworth Mountain
FortisBC
Kelowna
Power Outage

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News