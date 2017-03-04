Dilworth power outage caused by collision
KELOWNA, B.C. – More than 600 homes and businesses around Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain lost power for 90 minutes Friday evening during the dinner hour after a car collided with a transformer box.
The accident happened at 6:15 p.m. Friday on Dilworth Drive between Cascade Place and Omineca Place.
RCMP have not released details about the accident.
FortisBC spokesperson Diana Sorace said electricity crews remain at the scene attempting to restore power to street lights on Dilworth Drive.
Residents in the area expressed frustration over the power outage.
Many of the same residents experienced a seven hour outage Feb. 25 following an equipment malfunction on Dilworth.
Some reported on Facebook that restaurants were also affected.
“Went out in the middle of all u can eat sushi on Harvey,” said Stan Chung. “Nobody split without paying.”
