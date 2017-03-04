West Kelowna Warriors fans elated

The BCHL West Kelowna Warriors franchise is staying in the Okanagan city.

A team spokesperson took to the ice Friday night at Royal LePage Place after the first period of the Warriors game against the Merritt Centennials to make the announcement.

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater says investors were found to help the team stay.

The team was losing money, according to the owner, prompting him to look at moving the team. A proposal involving Delta fell through, leaving Cranbrook and Quesnel as possible new locations.

The team is expected to have a full press conference on Monday to reveal details of how they will stay in West Kelowna.